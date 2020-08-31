WASHINGTON — The first satellite in Capella Space’s planned constellation was successfully deployed to orbit Aug. 31, bringing the company one step closer to its vision of offering global on-demand synthetic aperture radar imagery — a capability in which the U.S. government has expressed increasing interest.

The single microsatellite lifted off aboard one of Rocket Lab’s Electron rockets from the company’s New Zealand launch facility, before eventually being deployed to a circular orbit at approximately 500 kilometers.

Dubbed “Sequoia” by Capella Space, this first publicly available satellite in what is expected to be a 36-satellite constellation will be able to deliver synthetic aperture radar, or SAR, imagery of the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and the United States. Customers for this imagery include the U.S. government.

A new satellite to produce imagery for the intelligence community Capella has already secured contracts with the Air Force and National Reconnaissance Office for the unique imagery it plans to provide using synthetic aperture radar.

Unlike traditional electro-optical sensors used to create satellite imagery, SAR uses radar. This gives SAR some advantages over traditional imagery, such as the ability to produce images regardless of inclement weather (cloud coverage) and whether the sun is shining.

Additionally, SAR can collect data on material properties, moisture content, precise movements and elevation. Capella Space claims Sequoia and the forthcoming satellites in the constellation will be able to detect sub-0.5-meter changes on the Earth’s surface. As a reference to these capabilities, the launch mission was named “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Optical.”

Executives told C4ISRNET a year ago that they hoped to get their first satellite on orbit by the end of 2019. However, the delay has not stopped Capella Space from securing a number of government contracts. The first came in November, when the U.S. Air Force awarded the company a contract to use its SAR imagery for virtual reality software, missile defense and to develop predictive intelligence to foresee foreign threats.

