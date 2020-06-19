The Space and Missile Systems Center will award rideshare contracts to six small launch providers under the Defense Production Act, providing support to a market the Pentagon has repeatedly said is vulnerable to COVID-19-related financial restraints.

The six companies approved by the Industrial Base Council are Aevum, Astra, X-BOW, Rocket Lab USA, Space Vector and VOX Space. Each company will be awarded sole source contracts for two rideshare missions to be conducted over the next 24 months. The value of the contracts was not included in the announcement originally posted on SAM.gov June 16. Funding for the 12 rideshare missions will be provided through the Defense Production Act Title III Funding effort under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Pentagon has singled out the small launch market as being particularly hard hit by COVID-19 over the last few months. On April 20, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord warned that the small launch market was one of three sectors she was most worried about. Later in a statement to C4ISRNET, SMC elaborated on her remarks.

“There is concern that the current financial and market constraints resulting from the COVID-19 have reduced funding sources necessary to continue development and operations for the nascent small launch industry,” said Col. Rob Bongiovi, director of SMC Launch Enterprise. “Much of the industry have limited flight capability or are in the critical transition from development to flight and this funding restriction may prevent or delay these systems. The Space and Missile Systems Center is evaluating the impacts to the small launch industrial base to consider actions to enable a robust U.S. launch industrial base.”

In response, the Space Force Acquisition Council held an emergency meeting with representatives from the U.S. Space Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, the Space Development Agency and others. A survey was sent out to members of the Space Enterprise Consortium to see what steps would be most helpful for DoD to take.

SMC Commander Lt. Gen. John “JT” Thompson had hinted earlier in the week that Defense Production Act awards would be forthcoming for the small launch market.