WASHINGTON — General Dynamics Information Technology was awarded a $695 million task order to provide IT services to U.S. Army Europe, the company announced Jan. 19.

Under the five-year contract, GDIT will provide support services for USAREUR’s enterprise IT, and communications and mission command support services to USAREUR’s headquarters, NATO operations and other Department of Defense organizations and Regionally Aligned Forces in Europe.

One goal of the contract is to expand theater communications and increase interoperability between the Army and its European allies.

“GDIT looks forward to the opportunity to continue supporting the USAREUR G6 and its growing need for expanded theater communications and greater interoperability to enhance Army and Allied mission command systems” said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president.

GDIT will provide cybersecurity services under the contract to “further optimize critical mission command networks and systems enabling USAREUR operations to advance its global mission,” the announcement said.

The General Services Administration awarded the task order under the Enterprise Mission Information Technology Services contract in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the GDIT announcement. The contract has a one-year base with four one-year options.