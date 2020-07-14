Raytheon has selected Orolia to provide a critical time and frequency system to the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor the company is building for the U.S. Army, Orolia announced July 8.

The Army awarded Raytheon $384 million in October 2019 to deliver six LTAMDS radar units. LTAMDS is expected to replace the Army’s Patriot radars — a system that has been fielded since the 1980s and is also built by Raytheon — operating on the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense network. While approximately the same size as its predecessor, the LTAMDS has more than twice the power and will be able to detect threats coming in from a full 360 degrees.

The new radars are expected to reach initial operational capacity in fiscal 2022.

Raytheon plows ahead to build US Army’s future radar Raytheon's first Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor antenna array has passed through initial tests and heads to outdoor testing.

Raytheon has now tapped Orolia to contribute a rugged time and frequency system. In a press release, Orolia claims it was chosen due to the low size, weight and power constraints of its system and its past work with Raytheon. The company’s SecureSync position, navigation and timing solution was the first time and frequency reference system approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency for network interoperability.