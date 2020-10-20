WASHINGTON ― Space emerged as Lockheed Martin’s highest growth business area, driven by hypersonic weapons programs and an anticipated next-generation interceptor award, CEO James Taiclet said Tuesday on the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

Though F-35 deliveries and classified programs drove growth in Lockheed’s aeronautics segment, and demand for Hellfire missiles drove the missiles and fire control segment, low single-digit increases were largely Lockheed’s norm for the quarter.

“When we speak of hypersonics, I think there’s a very big upside there because there’s a very big threat, it’s getting worse out of Russia and China, and the U.S. and its allies are going to have to meet it both on offensive and defensive hypersonic systems,” Taiclet said, adding that classified space systems are a “wide open field.”

Taiclet also said he expects the government will work with industry to counter emerging kinetic and non-kinetic threats to space assets, ground stations and the links between them. He pointed to Space Development Agency’s selection of Lockheed as one of the firms building its “transport layer,” a low-orbit constellation of satellites that can transfer data globally through optical intersatellite links.

Taiclet touted the satellite constellation’s eventual ability to transmit data at high speeds to aircraft, ground troops and both surface and undersea vessels as synergistic with Lockheed’s push into 5G networking, which Taiclet calls “5G.mil.” A telecom executive before he joined Lockheed in June, Taiclet speculated that Lockheed’s toehold will give it an advantage as competition in this business area heats up.

SDA Director Derek Tournear has previously stated that the transport layer will be the space component of Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, a Pentagon effort to connect any sensor to any shooter across domains and services.

Lockheed reported Tuesday that its space segment’s net sales in the third quarter of 2020 increased $163 million, or 6 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The segment earned $90 million for government satellite programs due to higher volume (primarily Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared satellites), and about $60 million for strategic and missile defense programs due to higher volume (primarily hypersonic development programs).

Space’s operating profit in the third quarter of 2020 decreased $61 million, or 20 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. There was a decrease there of $50 million due to lower equity earnings from the corporation’s investment in United Launch Alliance―a joint venture with Boeing.

Lockheed announced last week it will partner with Aerojet Rocketdyne to compete for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program, which is being run by the Missile Defense Agency. MDA plans to downselect to two companies, with an eventual winner aiming to have a system ready in 2028.

On Tuesday’s call, Taiclet said Lockheed’s acquisition of Integration Innovation Inc.'s hypersonics portfolio this month was to provide a new capability in thermal management for hypersonic glide bodies.

The deal with i3, of Huntsville, Ala., was part of a broader mergers and acquisition strategy, that includes joint ventures and commercial partnerships, to add to the company’s “technological firepower” in areas like mission systems, he said.

“We plan to be active, but we plan to be very, very prudent,” he said.

It was disclosed last week that the Pentagon’s nascent hypersonic missile, during a March 19 test in Hawaii, hit within 6 inches of its target. The Army is developing a ground-launched capability and plans to field a battery-sized hypersonic weapon to soldiers by 2023.

Asked Tuesday about competition between ULA and SpaceX―which the Pentagon awarded launch contracts potentially worth billions to launch national security payloads over the next five years―Chief Financial Officer Ken Possenriede acknowledged SpaceX as, “more than an emerging threat right now.” ULA will receive 60 percent of the satellite launch contracts and SpaceX 40 percent.

Of the recent competitions we’ve had with them, we’ve been pleased with where ULA landed relative to SpaceX," Possenriede said, adding, “We also think we now have a price point that is compelling to customers that will allow ULA to get its fair share of awards over SpaceX.”