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For some veterans, it’s retirement benefits vs. VA compensation in a head-shaking battle
For some veterans, it’s retirement benefits vs. VA compensation in a head-shaking battle
Many medically retired veterans with combat-related injuries lose retirement benefits dollar for dollar versus their VA disability compensation.
10 hours ago
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