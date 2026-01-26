Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Search
Close
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Show Congress sub sections
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Show Global sub sections
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
Show Industry sub sections
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Show Video sub sections
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Press Releases
Thought Leadership
Show Thought Leadership sub sections
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
How are defense companies faring so far in 2026? | Defense Dollars
How are defense companies faring so far in 2026? | Defense Dollars
The U.S.’s biggest defense companies have financial returns headed in one direction since the start of the year. Find out which way things are going.
17 hours ago
Latest Videos
A torpedo-hunting torpedo? Meet the ‘SeaSpider.’
Navy chief says force should operate on ‘wartime footing’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.27.26
CNO: Navy should operate on a wartime footing to meet its goals
Leonardo DRS highlights 'Icepiercer,' a immersion cooling system for servers
How can Congress move the ‘Golden Dome’ forward? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.17.26
Is Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ feasible? A congressional supporter weighs in
Too many ‘Golden’ initiatives?
Next steps for the ‘Golden Dome’ in Congress
Debt Solutions Demystified: Management vs. Settlement — Money Minute
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
Car Titles and Registration Made Simple — Money Minute
Foreshadowing the US military raid in Venezuela
What’s next for the military in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela?
How did the raid in Venezuela affect the defense industry’s bottom line? | Defense Dollars
How to Reset Your Finances After Holiday Spending — Money Minute
Trending Now
Why the US Army must focus on winning the first battle of the next war
Estonia nears decision on which missile defense system to buy
India’s on-again, off-again aerial tanker saga edges closer to an end
Denmark fast-tracked Lockheed radars for northern air surveillance
New naval power and propulsion facility opens in South Carolina