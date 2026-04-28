Recently appointed Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao delivered brief remarks Tuesday about his plans for the Navy during one of his first public appearances as the head civilian leader of the service.

Cao touched on his vision for the Golden Fleet, modernization efforts for the Navy and Marine Corps and the type of values and military ethos he is looking for in future service members while speaking at the Modern Day Marine exposition in Washington.

Cao took over as the acting secretary Wednesday after previous Navy Secretary John Phelan was fired by the Trump administration.

Cao, who previously criticized a sailor who performed as a drag queen, described what he viewed as ideal qualifications for future service members.

“I don’t need cross-dressers in the military,” Cao said. “I need alpha males and alpha females.”

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Continuing to address military culture, Cao said the services needed “meat eaters” instead of “leaf eaters.”

The acting Navy secretary discussed the Golden Fleet, which he said was not only about building ships, but about reforming the acquisition process to deliver a high and low mix of ships, or more expensive and more capable ships with less expensive ones.

A destroyer couldn’t be used for everything, he pointed out, while also mentioning frigates, battleships and unmanned systems as pivotal components of that high-low mix.

Cao said the Navy was working within the confines of a limited budget as it tried to navigate trillions of dollars worth of problems.

The fiscal 2026 defense budget allocated $838.7 billion for discretionary spending, and President Donald Trump has proposed a $1.5 trillion fiscal 2027 defense budget.

The Navy would work within the budget to see where ships, aircraft and equipment could be improved, and what aspects needed continued maintenance, Cao said.

The Navy was also focused on delivering the sixth generation aircraft F/A-XX, the new Navy Medium Landing Ship and more amphibious transport docks, Cao said.

The Navy’s Medium Landing Ship program seeks to acquire 18 to 35 amphibious ships in support of the Marine Corps, according to Congress. The ship is designed to transport troops, equipment and supplies to shore without the need for established ports.

The fiscal 2027 defense budget requested $65.8 billion for shipbuilding, including money for six Medium Landing Ships.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.