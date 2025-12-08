Sections
Fighting for health: A UFC veteran helps vets connect with jiujitsu group
Fighting for health: A UFC veteran helps vets connect with jiujitsu group
A military spouse and former UFC fighter talks about how vets can get sponsored for martial arts classes through We Defy, and how it can help them.
20 hours ago
New ways for vets to connect and protect | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.6.25
For veteran gun owners and others, a service to keep firearms safe
Here’s what it looks like when aerospace engineers make precision weapons
Three guns in one
Your Small Business Year-End Survival Guide — Money Minute
The state of global arms sales - Defense Dollars
Inside Cummins’ Role in Europe’s Defense Push
Innovative services for veterans emerge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.22.25
Reviving a revolution: Producer talks about Ken Burns’ new project
Fighter jet sales on the forefront - Defense Dollars
What is a ‘VA-accredited’ law group, and could it help you?
Veterans group offers industry-specific training on commercial drones
Insight into Marines’ experiences, and groups helping vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.15.
Sebastian Junger outlines Marines’ experience in new Netflix series ‘Marines’
Harnessing the healing power of dogs for veterans in need
Tanks, howitzers galore: Australian Army embraces influx of new armor
Trump’s national security strategy slams European allies
South Korea’s Hyundai feeds rapid naval upgrades in the Philippines
Polish rearmament plan banks on US weapons bought with EU backing
Norway to spend $6.4 billion on two more submarines, long-range strike