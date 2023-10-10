WASHINGTON — Tactical trucks producer GM Defense is partnering with unmanned and autonomous systems specialist Anduril Industries to address emerging needs on the battlefield.

The companies agreed on “establishing a framework to collaborate on defense program capture activities,” they said at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference in Washington on Oct. 10.

“The team is focused on delivering autonomy solutions, battery electrification and other new propulsion technologies, as well as those integrating the full range of Anduril technologies onto GM Defense mobility solutions,” they added.

GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, has a strong background in providing alternative power solutions. It is working on hybrid and all-electric tactical vehicles as the Army and other U.S. armed services evaluate the potential of non-diesel engines. Anduril focuses on advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and autonomous and integrated defense systems.

To showcase what’s possible with their partnership, the companies displayed Infantry Squad Vehicle variations at their booths on the expo floor.

At the GM Defense booth, a four-seat ISV featured a launcher containing Anduril-made loitering munitions — clearly answering what would be a desired solution in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion of that country.

At Anduril’s booth, a nine-seat ISV, which is currently fielded with the U.S. Army’s 82nd and 101st airborne divisions, was equipped with the firm’s Lattice platform — a sensor, network and system-agnostic software system for command and control.

“GM Defense has a strong strategic alignment with Anduril as we are both focused on bringing disruptive new technologies into the defense and government marketplace to deliver innovative solutions for our customers,” Steve duMont, GM Defense president, said in the statement. “We feel this is a powerful team, and together we can make a strong offering for key U.S. defense programs while assessing other global opportunities.”

Anduril Industries CEO, Brian Schimpf, said his business is “thrilled to be working with GM Defense to produce new capabilities for land systems.”

“Advanced software for mission-level autonomy can transform ground systems, and GM Defense will be a critical teammate to deliver next-generation land systems for warfighters around the world,” Schimpf added.

GM Defense and Anduril are no strangers to partnerships within the defense industry. GM Defense is also actively partnering with General Dynamics Land Systems on the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle program. That team is competing against an American Rheinmetall Vehicles team that includes Anduril. But GM Defense is partnered with Rheinmetall in a competition to develop a new Common Tactical Truck.

Anduril has won contracts with the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and U.S. Special Operations Command, and it has supplied equipment to Ukraine, including its Ghost loitering munition. The company is also sending its Altius air-launched effects system to the country.

