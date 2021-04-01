WASHINGTON — Anduril Industries, a venture-backed defense technology company, has acquired Georgia-based, air-launched effects company Area-I, the company announced April 1.

“The acquisition expands Anduril’s portfolio of unmanned aerial systems, creates new opportunities for its software-defined capabilities such as mission autonomy and intelligent teaming and significantly accelerates the company’s strategic growth,” the statement says.

The company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under the Area-I brand, according to the Anduril statement.

California-based Anduril specializes in advancing technology like “[artificial intelligence], computer vision, sensor fusion, optics and automation to radically transform U.S. defense capabilities and solve complex national security challenges,” according to the company.

Anduril was co-founded by Oculus founder Palmer Luckey and Founders Fund partner Trae Stephens. Founders Fund is led by famed Silicon Valley investors Peter Thiel, Ken Howery and Brian Singerman. Thiel founded data analytics company Palantir, which has gained a strong foothold in the defense sector.

Area-I is a known name in the Army aviation development community as it has supplied its Agile-Launched, Tactically-Integrated, Unmanned System (ALTIUS) platform to several major Army Air-Launched Effects (ALE) demonstrations and experiments that have helped to define service requirements for future capability that will be found aboard Future Vertical Lift aircraft.

The company is currently under Army contract to mature air vehicle technologies for the service’s future ALE portfolio.

Some of Area-I’s other customers are the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command and NASA.

Area-I was founded in 2009 by CEO Nick Alley, who once told an audience at Austin Startup Week that he had to borrow $10,000 from his parents to cover employee salaries while he waited for government funding to come through. ALTIUS is one of those tricky capabilities with no commercial applications, he explained, the company was solely reliant on obtaining government funding, which doesn’t always come at the pace needed to continue operations. This is a common problem for a small business trying to break into the defense industry.

Alley had been asked to speak as a small business owner who had seen success winning and executing government contracts. “The practical advice that I gave was that even with this multimillion dollar company that is well entrenched with the Department of Defense, we still haven’t made it,” Alley recalled to Defense News in a March 31 interview.

Alley realized he had a business that was successful, but really needed further investment to see the company’s technology reach full potential. But he also said he didn’t want to sacrifice the company he had built selling it off to a big prime contractor or to go the private equity route.

Then Anduril’s CEO Brian Schimpf was introduced to Alley as Anduril weighed opportunities in the unmanned world.

Anduril was looking for areas where it could apply its advanced autonomy, artificial intelligence, and sensor fusion capabilities with lower cost hardware and figure out how to turn that into real warfighting capabilities, Schimpf told Defense News in the same interview.

The company has already applied its technology like its Lattice software platform from base protection, automated surveillance, counter-drone systems, counter-cruise missile or cruise missile tracking, all the way to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

In future battle spaces, “you’re really going to want to have more assets, more intelligence, more awareness of what’s going on and the only way that’s going to work is if we can automate a lot of the very mechanical, human driven processes,” he said.

Right now a Reaper unmanned aircraft system, for instance, takes 15 people to operate.

Anduril began looking at how low-cost assets could be smarter and more independent, freeing up manpower for other operational elements.

The company got excited about the possibility of what a tube-launched, air-launched, expendable drone could bring to the table, Schimpf said. “The ability to put a flying sensor on any one of these platforms, be it an air vehicle, like a C-130 or a Black Hawk, be it a ground vehicle, ground-launching these things, doing it off of a surface vessel … the ability to take these kind of high-value, manned or exquisite platforms and extend their reach, particularly in contested areas, being able to work into an area where there’s a surface-to-air missile threat, some sort of threat activity like GPS jamming or communications jamming, being able to push that envelope where you wouldn’t want to send those exquisite, high-risk things becomes a no brainer.”

And Area-I had just the capability for which Anduril was looking.

“I was really blown away with the ALTIUS platform and what they’ve built up,” Schimpf said. “They have absolutely the best in capability for having a drone that can launch off any platform.”

The system has also shown an “incredible” endurance and ability to integrate sensors and payloads, Schimpf added.

But the other piece that drew Anduril and Area-I together was its “shared ethos in the way we look at the company or look at how we want to bring technology to the warfighter,” Schimpf said.

“With us and with them as well, the idea has really been about how am I going to push forward the vision of what’s possible,” he said, “not just responding to requirements that are dropped or whatever, but really trying to respond to ‘Hey, what do we think is possible if we push this technology to the limit, how does it change warfighting?’”

For Anduril and Area-I, the work is just beginning in terms of tapping what is in the realm of the possible, but a good amount of groundwork is laid out.

The potential, for instance, to deploy dozens of these systems from a platform, controlled by just one operator, which can go out and perform a mission like searching for targets or disrupting an adversary’s radar is huge. “That becomes a very big shift in terms of how you make this like a real kind of warfighting capability where it’s not just as simple as a camera flying remotely,” Schimpf said.

“The ultimate goal here is these things can accomplish much more complex missions,” he said.

And Area-I had already begun working on a number of technologies around multi-asset planning and coordination of systems.