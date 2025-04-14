The Space Force will reinstate Space Development Agency Derek Tournear this week after an investigation into past contracting practices involving the agency’s proliferated satellite constellation, officials said.

Tournear, who has been on administrative leave since mid-January, will resume his duties as SDA director April 17, according to an Air Force spokesperson. William Blauser, deputy director of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, had been serving as the agency’s acting director.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on the outcome of the investigation, but said “the matter was addressed through established civilian personnel processes.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon launched a separate review of SDA’s organizational culture. The Air Force spokesperson told Defense News that review is being finalized, and once complete, Tournear will take the lead on implementing any recommendations.

SDA was created in 2019 as a standalone acquisition organization within the Space Force. The agency’s task has been to quickly field a constellation of hundreds of advanced missile-tracking and data transport satellites in low Earth orbit, about 1,200 miles above the Earth’s surface. Its approach, under Tournear’s leadership, has been to iteratively field capability in batches, also known as tranches, taking available technology and upgrading it every two years or so.

The contracting practices under investigation involved a contract awarded last August to Tyvak, a small satellite provider and Lockheed Martin subsidiary. Tyvak received $254 million and York Space Systems $170 million to each build and operate 10 prototype satellites to demonstrate advanced tactical satellite communications.

The following month, Viasat, one of the losing bidders, filed a protest with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, alleging SDA did not fairly consider its proposal and that other firms were given an unfair advantage in the process.

As part of an internal review, the Air Force determined that an SDA official violated the Procurement Integrity Act in its communication with Tyvak and other contractors, and in February, SDA said it would recompete the firm’s contract but leave York’s intact.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s space and emerging technology reporter. She has covered the U.S. military since 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She has reported on some of the Defense Department’s most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.