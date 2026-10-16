The U.S. Army’s contracting and acquisition support command finished fiscal 2026 with a $1 billion increase from the prior year’s contracting obligations.

The Mission and Installation Contracting Command awarded 21,450 contracts in fiscal 2026 valued at $6.8 billion, with $2.9 billion going to American small businesses, according to a Friday release.

As the command moves to expand its role in the service’s modernization and innovation acquisition, it increased its contracting by more than $1 billion from fiscal 2025, which had 22,000 contract actions valued at $5.5 billion.

Growing facility modernization requirements, increased acquisition authorities and adding the 410th Contracting Support Brigade to the MICC drove the increase from last fiscal year, the release says.

“Some growth was expected as we welcomed the 410th Contracting Support Brigade into the command,” MICC Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright said in an early October message to the team. “But $1 billion in growth reflects the growing demand for your expertise and your ability to deliver contracting solutions to Soldiers and our mission partners at the point of need.”

The command had more than 299,000 Government Purchase Card transitions with a value of more than $520 million, giving extra “purchasing power” in support of soldiers, installations and mission partners across the service, the release states.

The MICC employed a wider range of acquisition authorities to address more complex regional requirements and to expand industry collaboration, such as Other Transactions Authorities, Small Business Innovation Research Phase III and Multiple Award Task Orders.

The command’s Facilities, Operations, Readiness, Growth and Experience, or FORGE, initiatives consolidated multiple modernization requirements into larger efforts that grouped related requirements to increase effectiveness, the release says.

One of the MICC FORGE initiatives gave a $169.1 million Other Transaction agreement in support of 17 modernization projects, while another established around $987 million in modernization efforts.

Alongside modernization efforts, for the 12th consecutive year, MICC exceeded its assigned small business goals despite a workforce decrease.

“Exceeding our small business goals across the board for a 12th consecutive year is a phenomenal achievement by our contracting and small business professionals,” Luis Trinidad, director of the Army Contracting Command-MICC Office of Small Business Programs, said in the release. “Operating with a 30% reduction in personnel, our team rose to meet a more demanding workload.”

The command’s small business-eligible dollars increased by $104.8 million, requiring more detailed reviews of acquisition packages.

For fiscal 2027, which began Oct. 1, MICC expects a continued boost in modernization requirements and demand for enterprise contracting solutions, forcing innovative acquisition authorities that are tailored to specific mission and soldier needs, according to the release.

Because MICC was established in October 2008, the end of fiscal 2026 aligned with the command’s 18th anniversary. It was founded under the Army Contracting Command as the Installation Contracting Command, and then redesignated as MICC shortly after.

“In just two short decades, MICC has grown into an indispensable element of the Army’s mission, and that legacy is entirely due to the hard work and excellence of professionals like you,” MICC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Freddy L. Adams said in the release.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.