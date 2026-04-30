Romania will now be able to acquire counter-unmanned aerial system technology through the U.S.’s counter-drone marketplace, the Army announced on Wednesday.

The agreement gives the southeastern European country access to a U.S.-managed marketplace that links partner nations with counter-drone technology as part of the Pentagon’s push to speed up procurement systems that have struggled to keep pace with ever-evolving unmanned threats.

The marketplace is run by the Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force 401, an organization established in 2025 to centralize and speed up how the military — and partner nations — field counter-unmanned aerial system, or C-UAS, capabilities. The department reports to the deputy Secretary of Defense.

Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, the task force’s director, said that the market expansion was intended to support different levels of needs instead of only top-of-the-line technology.

“It’s about a range of capabilities that can meet the needs of different users from the tactical edge to critical infrastructure protection in our homeland and for our allies and partners,” he said, adding, “as the market grows, the C-UAS industry must be positioned to scale their production and meet the needs of this broadening customer base.”

Allied countries can access a selection of interoperable technology, the Army said in a statement, and Romania’s inclusion is a step towards the Army Secretary’s goal of having at least 25 partner nations in the marketplace by the end of summer.

The United Kingdom in March signed an agreement with the Pentagon to create “common data standards” for C-UAS technology, according to a separate release. Compliance to shared standards, the statement said, would be a replacement for vendors looking to sell products on the marketplace.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.