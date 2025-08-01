Senators confirmed a flurry of senior military leadership posts, including the new top uniformed leader of the Navy and the new head of U.S. Special Forces Command, amid a rush of confirmation votes on Thursday evening.

In contrast to a series of contested nomination votes this week, the military confirmations were done by a simple voice vote without objection. The moves fill several top Pentagon and military service slots ahead of the congressional summer break, allowing the leaders to step into their roles in the coming days.

Adm. Daryl Caudle, who has been the commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command since 2021, was approved as the next chief of naval operations, ending a nearly six-month vacancy in that role.

The Trump administration had dismissed previous CNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti without a stated reason on Feb. 21. Adm. James Kilby has been filling in as acting CNO since then.

Caudle testified at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 24 that America is “in the midst of a crucial era, defined by global competition, technological saturation and unpredictable threats that challenge our American dream.”

He addressed issues of environmental remediation at Red Hill, issues with a bloated budget for the dry dock replacement at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Navy accountability for late deliveries and mistakes made in defense programs, among other issues.

Caudle has also criticized manning shortages, a sentiment that aligns with the Trump administration’s intention to overhaul the maritime industrial base.

Also on Thursday, Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton was confirmed as vice chief of the Space Force, replacing Gen. Michael Guetlein. Last month, Defense Department officials announced Guetlein would step aside from the role in order to lead the new Office of Golden Dome for America, coordinating efforts for that defense project.

Vice Adm. Frank Bradley was named the next head of U.S. Special Forces Command. Lt. Gen. Dagvin Anderson was confirmed as the first Air Force general to lead U.S. Africa Command.

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Bligh, who currently serves as the staff judge advocate to the commandant of the Marine Corps, will take over as the judge advocate general of the Navy, the first Marine to hold that post in more than a century.

And Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte was confirmed as the next superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. He’s the first Marine to hold that post, although his appointment comes amid controversy.

Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, the school’s first female superintendent, had led the academy since January 2024 but was fired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid a host of reforms at the school.

The Senate could approve more senior defense posts in coming days. Lawmakers were expected to debate through the weekend on clearing a backlog of nominations pending in the chamber, and Trump has suggested cancelling the Senate’s planned August recess altogether to finish the work.

