MILAN — GM Defense has partnered with British company NP Aerospace to offer American platforms in a bid for the United Kingdom’s Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) tender.

The program requirements are part of the UK’s wider Land Mobility Program that intends to replace three different types of aging vehicles and consolidate the British Army’s fleet.

The two companies have teamed up to offer GM’s flagship Infantry Squad Vehicle and its utility variant for the LMV segment, both based on the rugged Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

In an interview with Defense News, Bradley Watters, vice-president of international government solutions and strategy at GM Defense, said the company views the competition as a strategic race.

“It’s all about getting that first win, with a major military force, and having these vehicles back in Europe – GM is getting back into Europe, if you have not heard of it, in multiple areas including sales, maintenance, distribution centers and more,” he said.

The Request for Information published by the UK Ministry of Defense in January highlighted that an important aspect that would be considered in the selection process would be the potential for off-the-shelf solutions.

According to the manufacturer, its ISV uses approximately 90% commercial-off-the-shelf parts, which could play in its favor.

For example, the vehicle features dynamic suspension spool valve dampers sourced from Multimatic, a Canadian company. When asked whether the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on a variety of goods have affected the procurement of components, Watters said that no negative impact has been felt.

“The bottom line is that the environment is changing all the time, everyday – we’ve worked with different administrations and changes for more than 100 years and we’re doing the same now,” a GM Defense spokeswoman said.

The company is also currently exploring the potential that second-source suppliers based in Europe could offer in certain areas to meet the localization requirements that many countries are now after.

GM Defense plans to incorporate in its bid the facilities NP Aerospace already has in Coventry, U.K., and London, Ontario, to gain access to localized and tailored design and contents. The two firms also announced that they would be going after the Canadian Armed Forces’ Light Utility Vehicle and Light Forces Enhancement programs.

British authorities have not confirmed whether they are considering integrating a remote weapon station on the vehicle to be chosen as part of the LMV tender.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation sector. She is based in Milan, Italy.