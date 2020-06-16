The Navy announced new leaders for its various information warfare entities June 6, including a new officer to lead the service’s information warfare efforts.

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Trussler has been selected as the Navy’s next deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare, N2/N6 and director of naval intelligence, according to a Department of Defense release.

Trussler, who will also get his third star, replaces Vice Adm. Matthew Kohler, who retired June 5

Under a new reorganization within the Department of the Navy, this position also serves as the co-deputy chief information officer in conjunction with the Marine Corps deputy commandant for information. Trussler recently served as the director of future plans, N55, in the office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

During his tenure, Kohler helped develop new concepts to modernize the Navy for the information environment, including overseeing the creation of the Naval Information Warfighting Development Center. That center trains warfare tactics instructors (WTIs), which is what the Navy describes as its information warfare “top guns.”

Navy looks to expand the reach of its information warfare teams The Navy is building upon a foundation of information warfare established nearly a decade ago.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael Vernazza, who is currently serving as the deputy commander of 10th Fleet/Fleet Cyber Command, has been selected to leader the IWDC, according to a second June 6 announcement.