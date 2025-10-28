BERLIN — A Russian transport aircraft of a type linked to the country’s military and former Wagner mercenary group has landed in the Venezuelan capital over the weekend, signaling heightened Russian interest in the Latin American country.

The Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft with the registration RA-78765 arrived in Caracas on Sunday after a two-day journey that took it from Russia via Armenia, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal and Mauritania to Latin America, flight records show. It appears the aircraft embarked on its trip from an airport in the greater Moscow area, with the transponder signal first being picked up shortly after takeoff.

The multi-stop journey is emblematic of the circuitous routes used to avoid Western airspace or possible cargo inspections in unfriendly countries. It is also possible that deliveries or pick-ups were made along the way.

Russia has a military presence in Algeria, maintains an industrial footprint in Senegal, and relations with Morocco are cordial. Russian mercenaries have also been present in Mauritania, crossing over from neighboring Mali. Stopping in Russia-friendly countries in West Africa also allowed the aircraft to refuel before crossing the Atlantic.

An Il-76 can transport up to 50 tons of cargo or up to 200 people. Aircraft of this type are known to have delivered small arms, military supplies and even mercenaries on Russia’s behalf in the past. Larger deliveries, such as an S-400 air defense system, would likely require several trips.

Aviacon Zitotrans, the operator of the Ilyushin, has a fleet of six transport aircraft and is under sanctions by the U.S., Canada and Ukraine for its ties to the Russian military. It has delivered military equipment such as rockets, warheads, and helicopter parts globally, including to regions where the mercenary Wagner group has been active. The Wagner group, formerly headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been a key tool used by Russian president Vladimir Putin to extend his country’s global geopolitical reach and was particularly active in Africa, with reports of some activity in Latin America. Following the group’s mutiny in 2023, it was absorbed into the Russian military proper, with its African operations turned into the Russian Africa Corps.

The latest Russian moves in the region come as tensions between Venezuela, a longtime Moscow-aligned country, and the United States have reached new heights. The U.S. has accused the government in Caracas of being involved in the illegal drug trade, and has deployed military assets to the region to conduct strikes on vessels it accuses of trafficking narcotics.

Washington has recently moved an aircraft carrier strike group to the region in a significant escalation of its military posturing. Venezuela has accused the U.S. of “fabricating war.”

