MILAN — Anduril and the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned Edge Group are betting on a novel hover-to-cruise autonomous aircraft — and the UAE has already ordered the first 50 units.

The system, dubbed Omen, is the first of many platforms that the companies plan to develop and produce under their new joint venture, the Edge-Anduril Production Alliance, established in Abu Dhabi.

Edge has invested $200 million in the project and will contribute to the local production, sales, and sustainment for regional customers. Anduril is building a 50,000-square-foot research, development, and virtual simulation center to support future programs, establishing a permanent footprint in the Middle East.

Omen is designed to switch between two flight modes: it can take off, hover, and land vertically like a drone or helicopter, but can also transition to airplane-style flight for longer and faster missions. The vehicle is categorized as a Group 3 UAS – drones that in U.S. military jargon typically weigh between 55 and 1,320 pounds, operate up to roughly 18,000 feet and can reach speeds up to about 290 miles per hour.

Shane Arnott, senior vice-president at Anduril for the Maneuver Dominance division, told reporters during a Nov. 12 media briefing that its payload capacity is “three to five times” that of traditional systems in this category. Anduril has been developing Omen since 2019, but encountered setbacks with motor options.

“We hit a wall when it came to propulsion technologies. … So we’ve been working very diligently over the last few years, looking at new systems, and in particular series hybrid tech, and working with companies like Archer,” Arnott noted. “This capability will become increasingly important in the future, as we expect there to be less and less [traditional] runways available.”

California-based Archer Aviation designs and develops hybrid-electric-powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

An initial order for 50 Omen systems has been placed for an undisclosed UAE customer. The companies declined to identify the buyer, although photos released of the model show the insignia of the country’s air force branch.

While the companies’ press release states that U.S. orders are expected to be fulfilled at Anduril’s Arsenal-1 facility in Ohio, Arnott said that no purchase has yet been made by Washington.

Executives expect full-rate production of Omen drones by 2028. Under the new alliance, workforce plans could include rotations of Emirati workers to the United States and back, and could potentially involve British and Australian personnel.

Last month, Anduril announced that it was opening a new factory in Sydney to produce the Ghost Shark undersea drone, and this week revealed it was also launching a test site in Wales to trial AI-powered systems for the British military.

These types of vehicles were primarily designed for runway-independent operations, effective in conditions where airstrips are damaged or non-existent.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation sector. She is based in Milan, Italy.