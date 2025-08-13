JERUSALEM - Israel’s Elbit Systems released its financial statements for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, presenting record revenue and profit.

The public defense company brought in $1.97 billion in this year’s second quarter, for a total of $3.86 billion over the first half of the year. Its GAAP net income stood at $125.7 million for the second quarter and $233.4 million for the first six months of 2025.

The majority of Elbit’s sales were to Israel, which accounted for 34% of its revenue in the second quarter and 33.1% for the first half of the year.

Behind Israel, Europe made up 27% and 26.4% of Elbit’s second quarter and half-year totals, respectively, while North America accounted for 21.9% of sales in the second quarter and 20.6% over the first half of 2025.

Sectors that accounted for the bulk of Elbit’s revenue were land warfare, which contributed $583.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $1.14 billion in the first half of the year, followed by the aerospace sector, which brought in $536.8 million in the second quarter and $1.04 billion in the first half of 2025.

The company’s aerospace revenues went up primarily due to increased precision guided munition sales in Israel and the Indo-Pacific, as well as UAS sales in Europe, the company announced.

Elbit’s C4I and cyber revenues, meanwhile, increased due to radio systems and command and control systems sales across Israel and Europe; ISTAR and EW revenues surged via electro-optic systems sales in Israel and electronic warfare systems sales in Europe; and land-based earnings spiked due to increased ammunition sales.

Elbit Systems of America revenue also increased after a surge in sales around maritime and warfighters systems.

The company’s order backlog as of June 30, 2025 totaled $23.8 billion. Approximately 68% of that is attributable to orders outside of Israel.

Elbit states that about 46% of its orders are scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

Its financial statements were published shortly after the company announced a deal to sell a variety of defense systems to an undisclosed European country for approximately $1.65 billion.

The total marks the second highest deal in the company’s history after its $1.7 billion contract with the Greek air force to upgrade the service’s flight school.

The latest deal with the yet-to-be-named European country is expected to last for a period of five years. The Israeli company stated in its announcement that it will be supply attack and intelligence systems as part of the contract.

“The first group includes long-range precision strike artillery-rocket systems and a broad-spectrum of unmanned reconnaissance and loitering aerial combat systems, from operational to tactical ranges, including personally operated drones,” the release stated.

“The second group includes ISTAR capabilities, including SIGINT, COMINT and electronic warfare systems. Enabled intelligence collection and processing systems will also be delivered, along with advanced electro-optical and night-vision systems, combat vehicle upgrade and protective systems.”

Elbit officials also stated that the company will pursue delivery of “comprehensive military digitalization” and network combat solutions, including intelligence solutions from the C4ISR suite.

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.