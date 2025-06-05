JERUSALEM — Israel’s defense export reached $14.79 billion in 2024, setting a new record at a 13% increase over the previous year, Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday.

European countries were the main recipients, receiving 54% of the Israeli defense export, compared to 35% in 2023, according to data presented by the government.

Asia and the Pacific Region followed with 23% of Israeli defense exports in 2024, Abraham Accords countries with 12%, North America with 9%, and Latin America and Africa 1% each.

The category of missiles, rockets and air defense systems accounted for 48% of exports, up from 36% in 2023. Satellite and space systems exports saw a leap towards 8% of 2024 deals compared to 2% in 2023.

Vehicles and armored personnel carriers accounted for 9% of Israel’s defense export in 2024, manned aircraft and avionics for 8%, observation and optronics for 6%, intelligence, information and cyber systems for 4%, ammunition and armaments for 3%, weapon stations and launchers for 2%, C4I and communication systems for another 2%, drones and UAVs for 1%, and maritime systems and platforms for additional 1%.

The announcement comes amid the Defense Ministry’s directive to Israeli defense companies throughout the ongoing Israel-Gaza war to prioritize supplying the Israel Defense Forces’ needs over other customers.

The three largest Israeli defense companies are Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems and Rafael. The companies reported record results for 2024 alongside record order backlogs, which stood at $25 billion, $22.6 billion and $17.7 billion, respectively.

Israel’s Defense Ministry Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram said: “We must expand Israel’s defense production base to ensure continuous and sustained security readiness, even during challenging periods, while enabling greater export capacity. We will work to expand existing markets, break into new markets, and better leverage Israel’s unique defense-tech ecosystem.”

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.