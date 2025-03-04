JERUSALEM — Two Israeli companies announced last weekend the establishment of defense factories in the United States that are planned to produce jet and rocket engines for the U.S. military market.

The first to announce the move was Israeli public company Bet Shemesh Engines, which specializes in the production of jet engines and their components for the civilian market.

The firm is joining up with German company JetCat, which is already active in the military market.

The joint plant will develop and produce small jet and rocket engines with “the goal to penetrate the U.S. military market in order to supply jet and rocket engines for small airborne platforms,” the Israeli company said.

Bet Shemesh Engines and its German partner will also establish another subsidiary that will develop similar products for the Israeli defense market.

The Israeli government company Rafael, meanwhile, announced a few hours later the establishment of a plant for solid-fuel rocket engines, which it will build in partnership with Kratos for $175 million.

The plant is set to be headquartered on an approximate 500 acre site near U.S. Navy and Army facilities in Crane, Indiana, under the name Prometheus Energetics.

Rafael is already known to the U.S. military and specializes in missiles. Some of Iron Dome and David’s Sling capabilities, for example, come from their solid-fuel engines.

The jet and rocket engines from Rafael and Bet Shemesh are supposed to meet mainly a requirement for cruise missiles at a time when the U.S. Department of Defense is working to encourage competition in order to lower prices of military procurement.

Bet Shemesh Engines and Rafael declined to elaborate on their plans.

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.