WARSAW, Poland — U.S. defense-technology company Anduril Industries has joined forces with Polish state-run defense giant PGZ to initiate local assembly and manufacturing of the surface-launched Barracuda-500M cruise missile.

The development, which is part of Poland’s efforts to acquire long-range missiles and bolster its deterrence posture against Russia, could also facilitate the weapon’s sale to other European Union member states.

Under the plan, Barracuda-500M missiles are to be initially assembled, and subsequently produced, at PGZ’s subsidiary Military Aviation Works No. 2 in Bydgoszcz, in Poland’s west, PGZ said in a statement.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Polish deputy prime minister and defense minister, said during the official plan signing ceremony that the deal marks the first agreement of this type initiated by Anduril Industries with a European partner.

“Today, the Polish raison d’état is here, in Bydgoszcz. It demonstrates … a great Polish-American investment in the development of the most modern technologies for long-range, precise, but also inexpensive … cruise missiles that can reach 900 kilometers without any problem,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

PGZ and Anduril Industries are teaming up to “manufacture thousands of SLB-500M systems. In subsequent phases of the project, PGZ and Anduril will gradually increase the share of local suppliers by incorporating a growing number of Polish and European-made components,” the Polish group said in a statement.

The Polish company said local production could make the Barracuda eligible for purchases by other EU countries under the bloc’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme. The low-cost loan program is designed to enable member states to strengthen their defense capabilities amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Poland was allocated the largest share of the funds, with around €43.7 billion ($49.9 billion).

“The objective is to develop a Polish version of the Barracuda as a product manufactured predominantly in Europe and compliant with the requirements of the SAFE program,” according to PGZ.

Brian Moran, Anduril’s vice president for Europe, was quoted in an Anduril statement as saying: “Bringing Barracuda production to Poland with PGZ, we are helping build a European industrial base that can replenish precision fires at the speed of relevance, and taking major steps toward the transformation of defense manufacturing on the continent.”

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.