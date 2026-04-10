LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday that he discussed military capabilities and the logistics of moving vessels though the Strait of Hormuz when he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier.

“We’ve been pulling together a coalition of countries ... working on a political, diplomatic plan, but also looking at military capabilities and ... the logistics of actually moving vessels through the Strait,” Starmer said during his visit to the Gulf.

“That was the focus of the discussion last night - reflection on what I’ve been discussing here, but also that focus on a practical plan in relation to navigation through the Strait.”

He did not provide further details.

Asked if he raised U.S. threats of withdrawing from NATO with Trump, Starmer did not answer directly but said the alliance was in both the U.S. and Europe’s interests.

“NATO is a defensive alliance which, for decades, has kept us much safer than we would otherwise have been,” he said.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Muvija M)