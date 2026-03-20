LONDON — Two suspected Iranian spies have been arrested after attempting to enter Britain’s nuclear submarine base in Scotland, the Sun newspaper reported on Friday.

The arrests come three weeks into the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. While Britain has not taken part in the attacks on Iran, the country’s forces have downed Iranian missiles and drones in the Gulf region.

Police Scotland confirmed they had arrested a man and a woman on Thursday near the base, but did not comment on their nationality, adding in a statement that inquiries were ongoing.

“Around 5pm on Thursday, 19 March, 2026, we were made aware of two people attempting to enter HM Naval Base Clyde,” Police Scotland said.

“A 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested.”

The Clyde base is located on the west coast of Scotland and is key to Britain’s security, hosting the country’s nuclear-armed submarine fleet, as well as its attack submarines.

The Royal Navy confirmed the arrests in a statement and made no further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The threat posed to Britain from Iran has been the subject of repeated warnings from the U.K.’s domestic spy agency MI5, with accusations that Tehran was behind more than 20 suspected kidnapping and assassination plots in the country.

The Sun newspaper reported the arrested man was believed to be an Iranian national, while the woman’s nationality was unknown.

There have been several cases of suspected Iranian spies being arrested in the U.K. over the last year. Iran has repeatedly denied allegations of spying, saying it is part of a campaign against it by hostile Western powers.

Two men appeared in a London court on Thursday accused of being tasked by Iran to carry out hostile surveillance on Jewish people and sites in London.