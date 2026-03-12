HAMNVIK, Norway — Several countries slated to participate in NATO’s largest Arctic warfare exercise have withdrawn their military hardware, including warships and fighter jets, amid growing concerns over the widening conflict with Iran.

A number of American, Italian, and French military capabilities were expected to be part of NATO’s Cold Response 2026 exercise, taking place from March 9-19 across Norway.

Among them was the Italian Navy destroyer Andrea Doria, which was nowhere to be seen on March 11 during a NATO press tour organized here.

During a visit to the amphibious ship San Giusto, which made the five-week journey to northern Norway, Italian personnel on board told Defense News that the Andrea Doria had departed a few days earlier. It is currently making its way back to Southern Italy in case it is needed there amid the Iran war fallout.

Fears about the conflict widening emerged after a British military base in Cyprus was targeted in an Iranian drone attack in the first days of the war, started by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28.

Also absent here was a squadron of U.S. F-35B Joint Strike Fighters from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which was scheduled to participate in Cold Response.

Citing operational security concerns, a spokesman for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa said he could not confirm whether the squadron had been redirected for potential deployment to the Middle East.

The Norwegian Military stated that they were informed of the decision weeks ago, adding that the scheduled training objectives would not be affected.

U.S. Air Force F-35s and around 4,000 Marines are still partaking in the exercise.

In January the French Charles de Gaulle carrier strike group began its deployment to the North Atlantic, expected to participate in the France-led activity Orion 26 and Cold Response.

However, on March 3, French President Emmanuel Macron changed course and announced that the carrier would be sent instead to the Eastern Mediterranean. The group of warships has since arrived near Cyprus.

