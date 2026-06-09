BERLIN — A group of defense companies led by Airbus has submitted a position paper on a sixth-generation fighter jet project to the German government, signaling an industry push to shape Europe’s future combat jet program amid uncertainty about its direction.

The group, dubbed “Team Gen 6,” comprises Airbus Defence and Space, Autoflug, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Liebherr, MBDA, MTU Aero Engines and Rohde & Schwarz.

The companies drafted the paper outlining their potential contribution to the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a Hensoldt spokesperson said.

The Financial Times first reported the paper.

Industry sources said the move did not amount to an attempt to launch a new fighter project following the collapse of a Franco-German flagship effort to ​develop a next-generation combat jet.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday that problems surrounding FCAS had been evident “for quite some time” and that Berlin had already been holding talks with stakeholders for months about future options. He declined to comment on leadership or next steps.

The defense ministry confirmed receipt of the paper but declined to comment. Diehl said it aimed to contribute weapons systems to any sixth-generation jet but gave no further details. MBDA declined to comment, while the other companies and the German chancellery did not respond to requests for comment.