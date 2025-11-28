ISTANBUL — Romania’s plan to acquire a Turkish-built Hisar-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) has entered its final phase, with the Romanian Ministry of Defence confirming that contract signature is imminent following unanimous parliamentary approval in September.

The deal would deliver one vessel to the Black Sea city of Constanța within six months of signing.

For Romania, the acquisition fills a critical near-term gap. The country’s Black Sea fleet remains constrained by aging platforms—many dating from the late Cold War — and persistent delays across several major procurement ventures.

The possibility of the purchase emerged publicly when Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) endorsed the acquisition in March 2025. In August 2025, Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu said the government intended to acquire a Hisar-class ship from Turkey.

The cost of the ship, according to statements made by the Romanian authorities is €223 million ($258 million), plus €42 million for Romanian-specific modifications

The ship is to be transferred through a government-to-government agreement with Turkey, with Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT) coordinating the transfer process on the Turkish side.

In September 2023, two patrol vessels of the Hisar class, TCG Akhisar and TCG Koçhisar, were launched at Istanbul Naval Shipyard. Each vessel measures roughly 100 meters in length with a beam of 14 meters, a draft of 4 meters, and a displacement of around 2,300 tons.

At launch, both ships were fitted with a 76mm main gun, two 12.7mm remote-controlled weapon stations Aselsan’s Cenk 100-N fixed-face AESA and Akrep 100-N fire-control radars, TÜBİTAK’s Yelkovan ESM suite, and a hull-mounted sonar. The design also incorporates space and interfaces for further weapon systems.

The envisioned transfer of one of the ships to Romania would be largely in its existing configuration, enabling rapid handover but also leaving scope for the buyer to integrate several systems domestically.

For example, the ministry confirmed that the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) will be fitted after the vessel arrives in Romania, forming the ship’s primary anti-ship capability.

