MILAN — Following suspicious drone flights near a Belgian nuclear base earlier this month, Brussels has devoted €50 million ($58 million) for the purchase of new counter-drone equipment.

The decision by the Belgian Ministry of Defense follows pressure to reinforce the country’s airspace, as authorities have wrestled to respond effectively to periodic air traffic interference in recent weeks.

As part of the anti-drone investments the Belgian government is banking on drone-interceptor technology from Latvia-based company Origin Robotics.

Dubbed the Blaze interceptor, the system was only launched in May and combines radar-based detection with artificial-intelligence computer vision to neutralize fast-moving targets, including loitering munitions and hostile drones.

“The country has struggled to respond to repeated airspace interruptions due to insufficient counter-drone capacity – in recent weeks, Belgium had to call in support from Germany and the U.K. to compensate for the shortfall,” the Latvian company said in a statement.

Brussels was targeted on two consecutive nights at the strt of the month by drones that flew in different stages near the Kleine Brogel installation, an airbase where U.S. tactical nuclear weapons and Belgium’s F-16 fleet are stationed.

According to Origin Robotics, Blaze destroys a drone through airburst fragmentation, meaning that it explodes near it and releases small parts of shrapnel that damage the system without needing to strike it directly.

In addition, the interceptor is equipped with safety controls so operators can cancel an attack and order it to come back, or it can self-neutralize if something goes wrong.

The company declined to share the specific number of units ordered or when deliveries of these systems could begin.

However, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said in a post on his X social media platform on Nov. 17, during a visit to Latvia, that these counter-drone systems would strengthen Belgium’s capabilities “in a couple of weeks.”

Origin Robotics’ combat drone Beak is already in use by the Latvian and Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Latvian manufacturer has plans to get involved in the so-called European Drone Wall initiative proposed by the bloc earlier last month to fend off Russian incursions with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation sector. She is based in Milan, Italy.