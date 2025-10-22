ISTANBUL — Cambridge, U.K.-based Marshall Aerospace has confirmed that 12 C-130J Hercules transport aircraft acquired by Turkey from the United Kingdom have been delivered to its facilities for maintenance and modernization under a new multiyear contract signed with the Turkish Air Force.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced during its weekly press briefing last week that preparations for the process had begun.

Under the agreement, Marshall Aerospace will carry out scheduled maintenance, provide spare parts and tooling, and deliver training support for the Turkish Air Force. The aircraft will gradually enter service after undergoing upgrades and center wing box replacements in the United Kingdom.

According to the Turkish MoD, the aircraft have been handed over to the company for overhaul and modernization. Once work in the UK is completed, they will be inducted into Turkish service in phases. The ministry added that future maintenance and sustainment will be carried out domestically following specific training programs.

The Turkish Air Force currently operates 19 C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft: six B models and 13 E models. The addition of the C-130Js will rejuvenate its aging Hercules fleet and complement its Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft in long-range and heavy-lift missions.

