BERLIN — Denmark will become the first NATO country to host Ukrainian weapons production on its territory, with Fire Point, the manufacturer of Ukraine’s long-range Flamingo cruise missile, set to begin making solid rocket fuel near a Danish air base in December.

The facility will be located adjacent to Skrydstrup Air Base in South Jutland, home to Denmark’s F-16 fighter fleet. The Danish Defense Ministry announced the arrangement on Wednesday, calling it part of Denmark’s commitment to Ukrainian security.

“This is helping Ukraine in its fight for security, its own independence and, no less importantly, its ability to live in peace,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters.

The development represents the first overseas expansion of a Ukrainian defense company and follows a broader agreement reached between Copenhagen and Kyiv in June, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, that allows Ukrainian defense firms to establish production in Denmark. The Danish government has allocated 500 million crowns ($77.8 million) to accelerate the establishment of the Ukrainian defense industry in the country.

Fire Point’s domestically developed Flamingo missile, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described as Ukraine’s “most successful weapon,” reportedly boasts specifications including a 3,000-kilometer range, a maximum speed of 950 km/h, and a one-ton warhead. The missile entered mass production in late 2024, with reports suggesting it has already been used against targets in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The timing of the Danish announcement comes as Fire Point faces scrutiny at home. Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is investigating the company for alleged corruption in state drone procurement contracts, examining whether Fire Point overestimated costs and quantities in government deals.

Denmark has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, contributing 67.6 billion Danish crowns ($10.13 billion) in military aid since 2022. The proximity of foreign weapons manufacturing to critical military infrastructure may, however, present novel security considerations for Copenhagen and its NATO allies.

The solid rocket fuel production planned for the Danish facility offers advantages over liquid propellants, requiring no immediate pre-launch fueling and providing easier storage and handling. However, the manufacturing process involves hazardous materials and procedures that require extensive safety protocols and specialized facilities.

Fire Point’s international expansion reflects broader Ukrainian efforts to diversify defense production beyond domestic borders, reducing vulnerability to Russian strikes while accessing Western technology and supply chains.

Zelenskyy announced in June that Ukraine was pursuing joint weapons production agreements with Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, Britain, and Lithuania. Germany — Ukraine’s foremost backer aside from the U.S. — has also announced plans to deepen integration of the countries’ defense sectors.

The Ukrainian facility in Denmark is expected to begin operations on Dec. 1.

Linus Höller is Defense News' Europe correspondent and OSINT investigator. He reports on the arms deals, sanctions, and geopolitics shaping Europe and the world. He holds a master’s degrees in WMD nonproliferation, terrorism studies, and international relations, and works in four languages: English, German, Russian, and Spanish.