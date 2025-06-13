ROME — The Italian Air Force has formally entered into service a new basic jet trainer, the Leonardo M-345, which will operate alongside the firm’s better known M-346 advanced trainer.

The M-345 entered service on Thursday at a ceremony at the Air Force’s 61st Wing at Galatina air base in southern Italy, where it will replace the long serving MB-339.

The Air Force said 18 aircraft have been ordered to date, with seven delivered and four involved in operational test and evaluation activities which wrapped up in March.

Four instructors are now trained, the Air Force said.

The jet encompasses phases 2 and 3 of flight training before pilots shift to flying the M-346 in phase 4.

“With the M-345 now integrated into the armed force’s training syllabus which already features the M-346 for the more advanced phases of training, the Italian Air Force will boast the most modern fixed-wing military training system in Europe,” said Stefano Bortoli, Leonardo Aeronautics Division Managing Director.

Powered by a Williams FJ44-4M-34 turbofan engine, the M-345 can reach a speed of 787 kilometers per hour at 20,000 feet.

Leonardo claims the jet offers a superior performance to a high end turbo-prop at the same operating cost.

The aircraft features three color touch-screen Multi-Function Displays (MFDs) and a Head-Up Display (HUD).

Leonardo also claims the aircraft is “capable of light operational roles”, with a payload capacity of over 1,000 kg across four underwing pylons and compatible with infrared-guided air-to-air missiles, 500 pound bombs, rocket pods and cannons.

That suggests Leonardo will market the aircraft for fighter duties as well as trainer tasks, just as it has successfully sold a light fighter version of the M-346.

The arrival in service of the M-345 has been a long time coming. Italy completed its order for 18 aircraft in 2019.

The type was original due to replace the MB339 as the aircraft used by the Italian Air Force’s acrobatic flying team, but that job has now been given to the M-346.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.