WARSAW, Poland — As the Polish military ramps up its Drone Force, U.S. defense-technology company Anduril Industries is working to expand its foothold in Poland.

“We’re still at an early stage of looking at things and different options,” Brian Schimpf, the co-founder and CEO of Anduril Industries, said at a June 9 press briefing in Warsaw. “There’s amazing software and manufacturing here, and lots of great people. We could potentially launch production in Poland with a partner.”

Anduril Industries’ portfolio includes the Altius multi-mission loitering munition, the Barracuda range of autonomous air vehicles, and the Copperhead family of autonomous underwater vehicles. The company says its solutions are run by Lattice, an AI-powered, open operating system designed to provide the drones with autonomy.

Schimpf said one of the reasons Anduril Industries is evaluating a potential expansion in Poland is related to the country’s intense efforts to upgrade its military and gain new capabilities, and the government’s decisiveness in advancing new programs.

Poland has accelerated its military modernization efforts in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine in February 2022.

Launched in 2025, the Polish Drone Force will consist of unmanned aerial vehicles, and potentially other unmanned systems, of various sizes.

The Polish ministry inked a framework agreement with local private defense company WB Group in May to acquire some 10,000 units of the Warmate loitering munition, with deliveries foreseen until 2035.

In December 2024, Warsaw signed a deal worth some $310 million to acquire a number of MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones from General Atomics that are to be delivered by the first quarter of 2027.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.