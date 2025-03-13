ISTANBUL — The Turkish Navy has conducted a successful firing test of the submarine-launched variant of the Atmaca anti-ship missile, according to Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

The test took place on March 12, 2025, from the submarine TCG Preveze off the coast of Mersin in the Mediterranean Sea, as detailed in a press briefing by the Turkish Ministry of Defense. The missile was encased in a watertight capsule equipped with a propeller, designed to fit the submarine’s 533 mm torpedo tube.

After launch, the capsule propelled itself away from the submarine before the missile ignited and exited the capsule. Footage shared on social media indicated that the missile was not carrying a live warhead, as there was no impact observed.

A critical aspect of the test was the submarine’s ability to launch the canister from its torpedo tubes.

Developed and produced by Roketsan, the Atmaca missile serves as the primary offensive weapon of the Turkish Navy, gradually replacing the Boeing RGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missile.

It is currently deployed on Ada-class corvettes and frigates undergoing the Barbaros mid-life upgrade.

International interest in the Atmaca missile has grown, with Indonesia and Malaysia among its export customers.

In November 2022, Indonesia signed a contract to procure 45 Atmaca missiles, marking its commitment to enhancing naval capabilities. Malaysia has also opted for the Atmaca missile system, planning to integrate it into its three Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 vessels, which are based on the Turkish Ada-class corvette design.

