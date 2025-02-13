ROME — Saudi Arabia can gain the industrial know-how it needs to participate in the GCAP fighter program by first setting up assembly lines for NH90 helicopters and Eurofighters, a senior Italian industrial official has said.

The Gulf kingdom needs to improve its aerospace skills before entering the sixth-generation jet program run by the U.K., Italy and Japan, and working on other platforms could be key, said Lorenzo Mariani, Leonardo’s co-director general.

“For a rapid but not disruptive entry of another partner [to GCAP] you need a path and that must take into account the industrial capacity of the partner,” Mariani told Defense News.

“It is not only about money but about having work,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has said it would like to join the GCAP program which is gathering pace following the creation of a UK-based tri-national government office and a U.K.-based industrial joint venture teaming BAE Systems, Leonardo and Japan’s JAIEC.

Mariani said a first development contract would be handed by the government program office to the industry team at the end of 2025 or the the start of 2026. The fighter is expected to be in service by 2035.

During a visit to Saudi Arabia last month Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, “We are in favor of the Saudis entering, but clearly this ... will not be immediate.”

RELATED

During the visit, Saudi Arabia signed an memorandum of understanding with Leonardo to tighten industrial cooperation, particularly on fighter aircraft and helicopters.

Riyadh is meanwhile mulling ordering new Eurofighters to add to its fleet of 72 aircraft and could buy NH-90 helicopters.

Mariani said that if Saudi Arabia bought those platforms and actively worked on building them, it would build up know-how before potentially taking a productive role on GCAP.

“Since a process to enter GCAP is needed, and it needs time, let’s use the time to create as much activity as possible. And we propose to work on programs together, which could be the new Eurofighter and the NH90. It’s a very different approach. We used to sell, now we are saying let’s work together,” he said.

“You need to introduce intermediate work and we believe that some programs like Eurofighter can be the right entry path to GCAP,” Mariani added.

The U.K., which is leading the Eurofighter sales effort in Saudi Arabia, is being supported by Italy.

Mariani said that with new radars being added and new orders arriving, the Eurofighter was “in a process of long-term evolution,” adding, “The Eurofighter will come out of this process fundamentally transformed, and Saudia Arabia can have a role in this process.”

Asked specifically what Saudi Arabia could work on, Mariani said, “It could involve an assembly line, a production line for major units, from the radar to radio. It must be evaluated. We propose the same approach for the NH90. Airbus and Leonardo are working on how to set up part of the technical activity there. It could be final assembly, maintenance, work on parts of the structure,” he said.

“The Saudis appreciate this,” he added. Mariani did not commit to timings on deals for Riyadh to enter GCAP, but said “I hope it will be soon.”

He said the idea of involving Saudi Arabia in work on programs reflected Leonardo’s broader wish to forge partnerships in the Gulf instead of just selling products, as well as the ambition held by Gulf governments to build their industrial capabilities.

“Many of the countries have started programs to transform theireconomies. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan is the best known but it is happening in the UAE,” he said.

The most important aspect is to stop focusing too heavily on oil and gas, he said, and focus on technology.

“Defense is always one of the candidates on the table,” he said, adding that the trend made this month’s IDEX show in Abu Dhabi doubly relevant.

Mariani said Leonardo was heading to IDEX with a focus on the naval, space and cyber sectors, as well as aerospace.

“We are increasingly striking partnerships which foresee the possibility of transferring technology to local partners,” he said.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.