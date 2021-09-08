KIELCE, Poland — As Slovakia is pursuing plans to acquire at least 76 eight-wheel-drive armored vehicles, Prague-based defense holding Czechoslovak Group (CSG) hopes to build on its experience with Czech wheeled vehicle programs to expand to the neighboring market.
Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď told reporters Sept. 8 that the government had approved the ministry’s vehicle acquisition plans. Under the plan, at least 50 percent of the planned eight-wheel-drive vehicle deal is to be allocated to local businesses. As a result, foreign bidders for the contract will need to team up with companies that run manufacturing assets in Slovakia.
With the Slovak tender in mind, the Czech group has increased its presence in the neighboring country.
“This year, we launched a new brand in Slovakia, Tatra Defence Slovakia, which will mount chassis for military vehicles,” Jiri Chromec, a representative of Tatra Trucks, told Defense News. “Our Slovak facility will work on various vehicles, including six- and eight-wheel-drive ones.”
CSG’s offshoot Tatra Defence Vehicle produced the Pandur II eight-wheel-drive vehicle for the Czech military as part of its cooperation with General Dynamics European Land Combat Systems. Under its partnership with France’s Nexter Systems, Tatra will make chassis for the Titus six-wheel-drive armored vehicles that are to be delivered to the Czech land forces in the years 2022 to 2023.
The first batch of 76 eight-wheel-drive vehicles with accompanying gear and services is valued at about €332 million (US$394 million). In total, Bratislava could purchase up to 500 such vehicles, according to data from the Slovak ministry.
Local observers say that some of the foreign players that are expected to offer their eight-wheel-drive vehicles to Slovakia include GDELS, with the Pandur II, and Finland’s Patria, with its armored modular vehicle (AMV).
At the same time, Slovakia is also planning to purchase 152 new tracked vehicles for its land forces.
Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.
More In Europe
Raytheon Technologies says it is gearing to deliver the first two Patriot Configuration 3+ batteries to Poland in 2022.
The company is promoting its product at the MSPO defense industry show in Kielce, Poland, in the country where local, state-owned Mesko plant produces the Spike LR anti-tank guided weapon under a license.
Pandemic restrictions and the West's defeat in Afghanistan are expected to cast long shadows at this year's DSEI exhibition in London.
At first glance, Army 2021 was a display of traditional Russian military might. But behind the scenes were military and civilian industry officials and experts discussing two critical issues facing local businesses.
In Other News
As the U.S. military moves from the Middle East to the Pacific, it's going to take a multidomain force to deter and possibly defeat advanced adversaries. Find out how government, military and industry leaders are preparing for tomorrow's world order.
The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan provided several lessons for Pentagon officials working on Joint All-Domain Command and Control.
“We want to put more systems out in the maritime domain above, on and below the sea,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. 5th Fleet.
The Space Force has ramped up the amount of money flowing through the Space Enterprise Consortium as it tries to bring more nontraditional vendors into the fold.
Researchers at the Pentagon have launched a program that aims to extract rare earth minerals critical for military technologies from domestic sources ― using microscopic bugs.
How will the Afghanistan withdrawal affect the Army's future budget? The Army's top leaders talk about how the service is ensuring costs it endured to help end operations is covered at the Defense News Conference.
The services say in-house coders allow them to be more flexible during missions, rather than relying solely on contractor support to build cyber tools.
The push comes after extreme weather, fueled by a warming of the earth’s atmosphere, has wreaked havoc on Americans across the country this summer.
The U.S. Navy has made significant progress with unmanned systems but needs to move faster — prompting the chief of naval operations to stand up a new task force to help usher unmanned systems into the fleet.
The U.S. Air Force’s top general backs proposed legislation that would cap the number of F-35s the Defense Department can buy unless it meets affordability goals for operating and sustaining the jet.