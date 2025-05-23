WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s 2025 Budget, released this week, is slated to bring defense spending to NZ$4.2 billion (US$2.4 bn), Defence Minister Judith Collins announced.

“To achieve this, the government has allocated $2.7 billion of capital and $563 million of operating funding for priority projects identified in the Defence Capability Plan we released last month,” she said.

Spending priorities include replacing the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s only strategic airlifters, two Boeing 757s-2K2, acquired second-hand in 2003 and updated in 2007.

Replacing the fleet of eight Seasprite SH-2G(I) maritime helicopters is also on the docket. Operated since 2015, only five remain operational, with three now used for parts as they near the end of their service life, Collins recently stated.

Also on the shopping list: New versions of the Javelin anti-armor missile, encrypted radios to provide deployed Army units with secure voice communication, and a counter-drone system.

Officials also want to upgrade Devonport Naval Base, invest in homes for defense families, modernize the defense vehicle fleet and grow digital and information management projects.

The Ministry of Defence, with roughly 200 staff, receives nearly $26 million.

New Zealand’s defense spending is scheduled to reach 2% of GDP by 2032/33. That level of military spending was last achieved in 1982.

Nick Lee-Frampton is the New Zealand correspondent for Defense News.