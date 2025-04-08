WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Government leaders in New Zealand have pledged to increase defense spending and plug longstanding capability gaps, as countries in the region contend with the rise of China.

“We can’t have prosperity without security. That’s why we’re [doubling] defense spending to 2% of GDP over the next eight years,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon posted on X after the country’s long-awaited Defence Capability Plan (DCP) was released April 7.

The document says the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) needs to be able to project force to deter adversaries.

“While the initial investment will be focused on selecting the first asset/s (ships, planes, or vehicles) to be equipped with missiles, future refreshes will consider expanding this to other assets, potentially delivering long range strike from multiple domains,” the plan reads.

The 48-page document describes investment options out to 2040 for a beleaguered NZDF that lacks personnel, has inadequate accommodation, a naval base troubled by silt, air bases with corroded runways and taxiways — and three warships without sailors.

There will be a planned commitment within the next four years of NZ$12 billion (US$ 6.6 billion) in capability and enablers. Progress will be reviewed every two years, officials said.

“Just because we’re small doesn’t mean we’re insignificant,” said Minister of Defence Judith Collins. “We’re a maritime nation.”

Political and public interest in naval affairs was accentuated in February by the presence of a Chinese naval flotilla, including a 439-foot frigate, a 586-foot replenishment vessel and a 591-foot cruiser in the Tasman Sea.

Their voyage around Australia included an unexpected live-firing exercise which led commercial flights between New Zealand and Australia to be diverted. However, Luxon says the DCP is not targeted at any particular country and there is no change to the country’s anti-nuclear policy.

The current NZDF workforce consists of approximately 8,700 Regular Force personnel, 3,300 reserves and 3,000 civilians. “While the exact growth will be determined by in-depth analysis as capabilities are developed, it is estimated that to support the delivery of this plan, by 2040 NZDF will have grown by around 2,500 people,” the plan reads.

“Up to NZ$1 billion plus” will be spent before 2029 on improving housing and real estate, the document adds.

In the same period the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF’s) two Boeing 757s will be replaced, at up to $NZ1 billion; the Army’s Light Armored Vehicles (LAVs) will get new turrets and more than NZ$1 billion will be spent on “Enterprise Resource Planning.”

The military will buy new drones, both aerial and sea-going, and stock up on Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Sustaining the Royal New Zealand Navy’s two Anzac-class frigates, 26 and 28 years old, respectively, will cost up to NZ$600 million over the next four years; replacing their Kaman SH-2G(I) Seasprite helicopters is estimated at more than NZ$2 billion, officials here project.

In the decade to 2039, the NZDF “will look at” replacing weapon systems, including 105mm light guns (in service since the late 80s), the LAVs and the Army’s heavier vehicles, upgrades for the recently introduced C-130J-30 Hercules and the establishment of an Information Warfare Academy.

The NH90 and A109 helicopter fleets may be increased, updated or replaced, and the P-8As will be upgraded. Increased attention will be given both to acquiring drones and defending against them, the plan envisions.

“New Zealand will seek to procure the same assets and equipment as Australia where it makes sense to do so. This will help interoperability,” the document reads.

Nick Lee-Frampton is the New Zealand correspondent for Defense News.