ISTANBUL — Local armored-vehicle manufacturer FNSS has unveiled an armored personnel carrier in cooperation with Pindad Indonesia, continuing a teaming arrangement that previously saw the two vendors make mid-size tanks for the Southeast Asian country.

Company executives unveiled the conceptual design for the envisioned troop transporter, dubbed “Kaplan,” at the Saha Expo arms fair here in late October.

Manufacturing is set to begin in 2025, with the first unit to be produced at FNSS facilities in Turkey, followed by the second in Indonesia at PT Pindad’s facilities. Deliveries are expected by the end of 2026, with the timing dictated by the Indonesian Army’s specific needs, the companies said.

Both FNSS and PT Pindad will conduct qualification tests in their respective countries to ensure performance and quality standards.

Designed for all-terrain and all-weather operation, the Kaplan vehicle will feature an advanced suspension system to reduce internal vibrations and enhance traction, according to the companies. The vehicle will support an open-architecture electronics infrastructure, designed to enable the integration of new technologies.

There is space for 13 occupants inside Kaplan, including a crew of three – a driver, a gunner and a commander.

During the unveiling ceremony here FNSS chief executive Nail Kurt said the vehicle will be one of the fastest in its class, boasting a top speed of more than 70 kilometers per hour.

To further enhance crew survivability, the vehicle will feature an automatic fire suppression system, a CBRN defense system, and climate control, all within a sealed internal environment, the companies said.

As for weapons, the modular design will allow for the integration of manned or unmanned turret systems, with the ability to mount various calibers, including 30 mm and 35 mm guns, as well as 120 mm mortars and anti-tank guided missiles.

