WASHINGTON — The Army network modernization team announced a technical exchange meeting Tuesday to discuss the service’s plan for its next round of network tools, known as Capability Set ’23.

The meeting will be held Sept. 2 on Microsoft Teams due to COVID-19, according to a solicitation posted on beta.sam.gov.

“The goal of the event is to assist industry partners and interested government organizations in identifying and aligning their efforts with Army tactical network modernization, specifically Capability Set 23 which is the Army’s next integrated kit of tactical network transport, application and command post enhancements,” the announcement reads.

The Army network leadership team wants to discuss the results of critical design review for Capability Set ’21, the new set of network tools set to be fielded to soldiers next year. The team also wants to discuss Capability Set ’23 experimentation and design goals with a focus on its needs for command post integration and modernization efforts. Command post survivability and mobility is a major focus of Capability Set ’23.

Army’s Network-Cross Functional Team (N-CFT), in collaboration with Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), the Army’s Combat Capability Development Command’s Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center, is hosting the meeting.

The team will also be introducing the Joint Communications Marketplace, the solicitation reads, which will “which will be an online tool and repository for industry and the government to use for submission of CS23 related white papers, and associated technical information,” said Paul Mehney, spokesperson for PEO C3T, in a statement.