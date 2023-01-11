SANTIAGO, Chile — The Colombian Air Force plans to buy four additional T-6C Texan II turboprop training aircraft from Textron Aviation in a potential deal worth $38.34 million.

The negotiations are part of an effort to acquire up to 24 of the trainers, unveiled by the Defense Ministry on Dec. 9.

Colombia previously ordered three T-6Cs in 2020 for $28.74 million. That contract included the option for Colombia to buy up to eight more. The next year, the country ordered an additional four in separate contracts, with an aggregated value of $37 million.

Six of the seven T-6Cs ordered from 2020 to 2021 have since been delivered. Colombia has started replacing its approximately 50-year-old Cessna T-37B trainers with the new turboprop aircraft. Colombia received Cessnas in 1969 and used them in advanced flight training.

While primary flight training in Colombia is currently provided by new Cessna 172S aircraft that replaced older Cessna T-41 Mescalero planes, basic flight training takes place onboard recently refurbished Embraer EMB 312 Tucano aircraft, supplemented with some T-6Cs, which in turn are mainly used for advanced flight training.

Colombian Air Force Capt. Juan Monsalve, A-29B Super Tucano pilot, prepares for takeoff during an exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in 2016. (Senior Airman Mozer Da Cunha/U.S. Air Force)

All fixed-wing flight training takes place at an international school run by the Colombian Air Force at its Palanquero air base. Apart from Colombian military pilots, trainees from the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and El Salvador learn to fly there. The six T-6Cs already in service with Colombia are based at Palanquero.

Local military sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, told Defense News that the long-term requirement for 24 T-6Cs aims to include aircraft fitted with weapons for light strike missions.

According to the sources, the armed aircraft would be used for tactical combat flight training with a secondary light strike role. They would also replace A-37B light strike jets and supplement Colombia’s fleet of 24 Embraer AT-29 Super Tucano ground-attack and counterinsurgency aircraft.

Colombia has considered buying an advanced lead-in fighter trainer, but the sources explained that wouldn’t happen until the country replaces its aging Kfir fighter jets.

José Higuera is the Latin America correspondent for Defense News.