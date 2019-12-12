SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — Air Mobility Command is excited to work with the Space Force, the new sixth military service branch poised for approval by Congress, AMC’s No. 2 officer said Tuesday. But AMC won’t be operating from space any time soon.

The fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act conference report, which awaits passage by the Senate and the signature of President Donald Trump, would stand up a Space Force by amending U.S. Code Title 10 to include the new branch.

Although the bill was released late on Monday, airmen at Air Mobility Command were abuzz with the news on Tuesday morning, Lt. Gen. Jon Thomas, AMC’s deputy commander, told Defense News in an exclusive interview at Scott Air Force Base.

“I know our Air Force is excited about this,” he said. “The last time we did this was 1947, and it was us moving away from the Army. Now it's the Space Force and [they’re] not really moving away, but becoming independent in a way that's necessary because of how things are going and progressing in the space domain.”

“They will still be the Space Force inside the Department of the Air Force,” he continued. “To get to your point about how to we as Air Mobility Command and mobility air forces work with Space Force, I think [there is] much still to be determined.”

Former AMC commander Gen. Carlton Everhart was enthusiastic about the promise of space, and saw Air Mobility Command as having a potential role in space executing cargo transport operations in that domain. Specifically, after visiting with SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, Everhart believed that low-cost reusable rockets could be used to send, receive and protect cargo coming and going from space within the next decade.

SpaceX executives “tell me that they can go around the globe in 30 minutes with a BFR,” Everhart said in August 2018, referencing the next-generation, reusable rocket under development by the company. “Think about this. Thirty minutes, 150 metric tons, [and] less than the cost of a C-5.”

But at this point, AMC is not pursuing that idea, Thomas said.

“I see no momentum though towards looking at space launch as a transportation capability, and thus that becomes an air mobility [mission],” Thomas said. “You can call it cargo movement, but that's about where the similarities begin to break down. There is a very experienced talented group of airmen who will become spacemen, if we call them that, that do that mission and they do it well. Why would you change that at this point?”

While AMC and U.S. Transportation Command did look into the possibility of using rockets to either preposition or transport military cargo, the technical challenges of recovering that equipment in a state where it is still usable are still significant, he said.

“More importantly though, we really have to spend the time thinking through what's the use case,” he said.

Even if the Air Force isn’t likely going to conduct cargo hauls from space in the near future, Thomas said AMC has its eyes on a couple of efforts that could benefit Space Force.