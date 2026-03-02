Sections
CENTCOM releases footage of more strikes in Iran, US assets launching attacks
CENTCOM releases footage of more strikes in Iran, US assets launching attacks
New footage features fighters from the aircraft carrier Nimitz and missile launches from the guided missile destroyer Pinckney.
16 minutes ago
New military-inspired firearms make debuts | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.3.26
Dental costs, co-pays and patient feedback: Military benefits changes on the horizon
Sig Sauer previews a machine-gun-toting drone and FN updates the SCAR
Carriers in the Middle East and unmanned integration in warfare | Navy updates
Heckler and Koch highlight firearms offerings based on military models
Don’t Get Fooled: How to Recognize and Report Financial Scams — Money Minute
Trump addresses US casualties in Iranian conflict, says there will 'likely be more'
Pentagon releases footage of US fighters, ships launching Operation Epic Fury
US, Israel launch major strikes on Iran in Operation Epic Fury
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say
How to Build Savings When You’re Just Starting Out — Money Minute
More choice, more flexibility: Navy works to retain talent and improve service
India buys fighter jets and Lockheed Martin unveils the ‘Lamprey’ | Defense Dollars
Lifting more with lighter drones: DARPA’s challenge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.17.26
The good, the bad and the ugly — Inside Europe’s race to supplant US defense enablers
Swedish Navy intercepts suspected Russian drone nearing French aircraft carrier
US confirms first combat use of LUCAS one-way attack drone in Iran strikes
Trump was once wary of ordering regime change in Iran. Here’s what made him change his mind
CIA tracked Iranian leaders for months ahead of attacks that began with 3 strikes in 60 seconds