Decode Your College Aid Offer in 60 Seconds — Money Minute
Decode Your College Aid Offer in 60 Seconds — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is back to help you understand your college aid offers.
8 hours ago
Latest Videos
Lifting more with lighter drones: DARPA’s challenge | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.17.26
Do you owe taxes on your ‘Warrior Dividend’?
Can ‘garage innovators’ transform military drone resupply? DARPA hopes so
DARPA’s $6.5 million drone resupply challenge: lift more with less
Inside Cummins’ Role in Europe’s Defense Push
Air Force leaders chart improvements to comms, readiness | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.10.26
Secure Your Finances Before You Deploy — Money Minute
The Golden Dome boom and advances in interceptors | Defense Dollars
Hot optics: Check out the latest sights from SHOT Show 2026
Inside a new submarine engine production plant | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.3.26
Staccato debuts new handgun, and firearms makers show off short-barreled rifles at SHOT Show 2026
Troops’ pay, healthcare and barracks updates for 2026
Mortgage 101: What You Need to Qualify — Money Minute
Leonardo DRS cuts the ribbon on new submarine propulsion system plant in South Carolina
A torpedo-hunting torpedo? Meet the ‘SeaSpider.’
Pentagon official blesses Europe’s push to spend defense money at home
Saudi Arabia buys C-27 cargo planes fitted for armed maritime patrols
US Air Force sees early 2030s rollout for revamped Sentinel nuclear missile
Australia prepares for next batch of ‘Ghost Bat’ warplane buddy drones
Germany won’t build nukes but could flash French, UK weapons to deter foes, Merz says