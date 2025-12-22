Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Honoring accomplishment and courage: profiles of the 2023 Service Members of the Year
Honoring accomplishment and courage: profiles of the 2023 Service Members of the Year
Highlighting achievements and acts of selflessness and bravery from each branch of the military these are the stories of the 2023 Service members of the Year.
12 hours ago
Latest Videos
How Salesforce is streamlining Army operations with AI agents
Fireside chat with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle
The state of US hypersonic capabilities | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.13.25
Kickstart Your Financial Goals This New Year — Money Minute
Does the US need a ‘hypersonic czar’?
Which service is leading the US hypersonics race?
Where will the Pentagon spend $900 billion? - Defense Dollars
New ways for vets to connect and protect | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.6.25
For veteran gun owners and others, a service to keep firearms safe
Here’s what it looks like when aerospace engineers make precision weapons
Three guns in one
Your Small Business Year-End Survival Guide — Money Minute
Fighting for health: A UFC veteran helps vets connect with jiujitsu group
The state of global arms sales - Defense Dollars
Inside Cummins’ Role in Europe’s Defense Push
Trending Now
Sweden hastens Gripen deep-strike punch with Taurus missiles
Radar, other upgrades planned for experimental US Air Force AI fighter
US Navy to develop new class of smaller, more ‘agile’ combatant ships
Pentagon fails financial audit for 8th year in a row
Vietnam nears completion of militarized South China Sea outposts