WARSAW, Poland — Latvia’s government has approved the acquisition of Morana 155 mm self-propelled wheeled howitzers from Czech manufacturer Excalibur Army, reversing its earlier decision to pursue a deal with Sweden’s BAE Systems Bofors, the producer of the rival Archer artillery system.

“The decision was made following an assessment of the costs of the offers, delivery times, operational capabilities and the involvement of the local defense industry in the procurement,” the Latvian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

In June 2025, Latvia and Sweden signed a letter of intent that was to pave the way for an acquisition of 18 Archer systems. However, Riga’s decision to continue its negotiations with Excalibur Army resulted in an offer that includes more favorable prices and delivery terms, according to the ministry.

“Another significant advantage is that the involvement of the local defense industry is envisaged as part of the contract,” the statement said.

Bolstering Latvian indirect fire support capabilities has been identified as one of the “key capability development projects” to be financed by the nation’s record-high 2026 defense budget. This year, Latvia foresees spending 4.91% of its gross domestic product (GDP), or €2.16 billion ($2.48 billion), on the military.

The value of the howitzer procurement was not disclosed.

Excalibur Army is a subsidiary of Czechoslovak Group (CSG), the Prague-based private defense holding that is one of Europe’s largest ammunition producers.

The Morana has a firing range of 41.5 km (26 miles). Operated by a crew of three, the howitzer can reach a top road speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), according to data from Excalibur Army.

“The crew has 45 carried rounds available for their task completion. Fully automated gun loading allows the crew to fire up to 6 rounds within the first minute from establishing position,” CSG said in a statement.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.