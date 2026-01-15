WARSAW, Poland — Latvia’s government has approved the planned purchase of Archer 155 mm self-propelled howitzers for the country’s armed forces. As part of the procurement, which are made by BAE Systems, Latvia aims to strengthen its cooperation with Sweden, the first customer to buy the Archer.

Latvia and Sweden are advancing efforts to engage in long-term cooperation which will include joint training and the deployment of Sweden’s Archers in Latvia starting in 2026. The two countries will establish a joint Archer unit, enabling their militaries to conduct joint exercises, the Latvian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“The purchase of the artillery system is an important step in strengthening the capacity of the National Armed Forces,” Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds said. “It will not only expand our indirect fire capabilities, but also promote closer cooperation with Sweden, ensuring joint training and exchange of experience.”

The purchase agreement covers 18 Archers. Officials did not specify the deal’s worth. The Latvian government’s approval for the program follows the signing of a letter of intent between Riga and Stockholm last June.

Other Archer users include the Ukrainian military and the British Army, which acquired the weapon to replace AS90 donated to Ukraine.

The howitzer buy comes shortly after Latvia’s parliament approved the country’s record-high 2026 defense budget, which foresees spending 4.91% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), or €2.16 billion ($2.51 billion), on the military.

As part of the spending hike, ramping up Latvian indirect fire support capabilities has been identified as one of the “key capability development projects,” according to the nation’s defense ministry.

Latvia has accelerated its self-propelled howitzer acquisition plans following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, similar to its two Baltic State neighbors, Estonia and Lithuania.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.