The program is making good progress, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.
16th Air Force is maturing its ability to converge intelligence, cyber and information warfare capabilities, but it needs to improve its speed.
A new water-ready C-130 would give the Air Force more littoral capability.
"We will not succeed against a well-resourced and strategic competitor if we insist on keeping every legacy system we have,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.
Can this cold warrior bring lasting change to the Air Force and Space Force?
General Electric, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce want to reengine the B-52. Jeff Martin shows you all four engines that could be on the B-52 next.
What comes after the MC-130 and CV-22s operated today by Air Force Special Operations Command?
“What happens when our diplomats no longer have the might of the U.S. military or our economy as their backstop?” said Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown.
A new tactical aircraft study underway could make certain what has until now been a suspicion: The U.S. Air Force is unlikely to purchase all of the 1,763 F-35A jets in its program of record.
Gen. Mark Kelly talked about the service's sixth-generation fighter and plans to replace the E-3 airborne warning and control plane, better known as the AWACS.
Threats to American satellites are only going to continue to evolve and become more sophisticated.
Kendall is vetting candidates to serve as assistant Air Force secretary for space acquisition and integration.
Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and General Atomics all showed off new design concepts for the MQ-Next program.
The isolation that came with the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in unique stresses on mental health this year, said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown.
Air Force defensive cyber teams are working to utilize intelligence from the very beginning planning stages of operations.
"We cannot slow down getting RVS 2.0 into the airplane," the head of Air Mobility Command said.
As DoD is looking to build out the JADC2 architecture, Air Force officials acknowledge it must be defended from digital threats.
The future of the abdominal circumference component of the fitness test is also being studied, the Air Force said.