Another celestial flag has been planted in the years-long process of cementing Space Force as the U.S. military’s newest branch.

Courtesy of a chorus of Space Force guardians, the service unveiled its official song today in front of a crowd at the 2022 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland’s National Harbor.

The song, which will never be audible in the vacuum of space, is intended to be reminiscent of the other services’ traditional scores.

“We wanted a song that spoke to our guardians, that brought to life our motto, ‘Semper Supra,’” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond said in a video announcing the song. “And it all comes together into something that I hope guardians around the world will be proud of.”

Defense News reporter Stephen Losey was in attendance for the song’s debut and recorded the video of its performance below.

The lyrics of the song, meanwhile, are as follows:

We’re the mighty watchful eye, Guardians beyond the blue, The invisible front line, Warfighters brave and true. Boldly reaching into space, There’s no limit to our sky. Standing guard both night and day, We’re the Space Force from on high.

Jon Simkins is a writer and editor for Military Times, and a USMC veteran.