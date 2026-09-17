Two of the U.S. Air Force’s bomber aircraft will be extended in an effort to better maintain the fleet’s readiness, a service official said Wednesday.

The decision to extend the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit comes amid moves by the force to further develop the B-21 Raider, the service’s next-generation stealth bomber with accelerated production.

Both the bombers will be extended, Gen. Stephen L. Davis, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, said during a panel titled “Flying and Fixing to Fight and Win” at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2026 Air, Space & Cyber Conference.

The commander said that the experienced pilots from the bombers will be some of the first B-21 pilots.

The Raiders are on track for a 2027 delivery to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. The service aims to replace the aging B-1 and B-2 fleets in the coming decades with at least 100 B-21s.

Davis highlighted the Air Force’s Bomber Supplemental Trainer for Aircrew Readiness, or BSTAR, program, which is meant to address gaps and flight-hour readiness for B-1 pilots. In the program, XSTAR Aviation provides the force with HondaJet Elite light business jets.

“We’re bringing in a HondaJet to actually help experience some pilots, and also as some of these airframes have issues with readiness, it gives those pilots a chance to fly and get them time in the seat, which we know is very important,” Davis said during the panel.

The commander didn’t say how long the bombers’ service lives would be extended for, but the service intends to modernize and invest in the B-1 and B-2s in the coming years despite both aircraft being slated for retirement in the next decade.

Recently, the service launched an operation readiness campaign, dubbed the North Star Readiness Campaign, to increase the number of mission-capable B-52 Stratofortress and B-1s by accelerating the delivery of parts, engineering support and depot maintenance.

During the campaign’s announcement, the force said that while the B-22 and B-1 are being upgraded to continue service, the B-2 will be maintained for combat effectiveness until the B-21 is fully operational.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.